Crumbly Burger - Medium Crumbly Burger Meal

Saint Joseph Broken Clouds 72° Hi: 85° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 72° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 73° Hi: 82° Lo: 61° Feels Like: 73° More Weather Savannah Broken Clouds 72° Hi: 83° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 72° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 73° Hi: 85° Lo: 63° Feels Like: 73° More Weather Fairfax Few Clouds 71° Hi: 82° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 71° More Weather

Saturday night will continue to see chances for storms up until Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible with these storms but severe weather is unlikely for the rest of the night. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.