KQTV | Producer

JOB SUMMARY:
KQTV is looking for a creative, innovative producer to join our news team. The right
candidate will be able to consistently identify strong local, relevant content. You must be able to work in a deadline driven environment, edit video for multiple platforms and be responsible for the oversight of daily live broadcasts. Strong writing, organizational and people skills are vital. You should have a desire to produce compelling television using sound, video, graphics and live elements, and a passion for news.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILTIES:
• Exercise strong professional news judgement
• Develop and organize newscasts
• Supervise preparation and execution of live television newscasts
• Responsible for writing, story development and showcasing
• Enhance content of the rundown with graphics, video, research, and station branding
• Must possess strong writing skills: knowledgeable in broadcast and AP writing styles. Stories must be accurate, fair and balanced.
• Ability to react to breaking news quickly and accurately.
• Pitch original story ideas and participate in editorial meetings
• Produce content for digital media platforms
• Videography and non-linear editing experience
• Knowledge of broadcast quality camera equipment
• Work effectively under multiple deadlines
• Perform other duties as assigned
Please email resume, cover letter and link to reel to:
Andy House
KQTV | News Director
ahouse@kq2.com
Background check and drug screening required for employment
EOE