KQTV | Producer

JOB SUMMARY:

Scroll for more content...

KQTV is looking for a creative, innovative producer to join our news team. The right

candidate will be able to consistently identify strong local, relevant content. You must be able to work in a deadline driven environment, edit video for multiple platforms and be responsible for the oversight of daily live broadcasts. Strong writing, organizational and people skills are vital. You should have a desire to produce compelling television using sound, video, graphics and live elements, and a passion for news.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILTIES:

• Exercise strong professional news judgement

• Develop and organize newscasts

• Supervise preparation and execution of live television newscasts

• Responsible for writing, story development and showcasing

• Enhance content of the rundown with graphics, video, research, and station branding

• Must possess strong writing skills: knowledgeable in broadcast and AP writing styles. Stories must be accurate, fair and balanced.

• Ability to react to breaking news quickly and accurately.

• Pitch original story ideas and participate in editorial meetings

• Produce content for digital media platforms

• Videography and non-linear editing experience

• Knowledge of broadcast quality camera equipment

• Work effectively under multiple deadlines

• Perform other duties as assigned

Please email resume, cover letter and link to reel to:

Andy House

KQTV | News Director

ahouse@kq2.com

Background check and drug screening required for employment

EOE