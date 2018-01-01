Clear

KQTV | Camera Operator

Camera operator for morning news at KQTV

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 11:30 AM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 11:30 AM
Posted By: Nat larsen
Scroll for more content...
Camera operator for morning news at KQTV
Monday – Friday 5am – 7:15am
Pay: as of now, starting $8/hr.
Training provided
Back ground check and drug screening required for employment
Other hours of work available
EOE

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 79°
There is a likely chance of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has northwest Missouri now under an "Enhanced" Risk while northeast Kansas is still under a "Slight" Risk. for severe thunderstorms on Friday. The main event is looking to be from 4 through 9 p.m.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events