KQTV | Full Time Anchor/Reporter

JOB SUMMARY:

KQTV is looking for a full-time anchor/reporter to join our news team. You will write, produce and anchor live newscasts. You will also be expected to enterprise meaningful stories. You must have a passion for journalism and great visual storytelling across all platforms: broadcast, web and social media.

This on-air role requires strong presentation skills. You must be able to deliver scripts clearly and effectively. Live reporting skills are also necessary. This is a great opportunity for someone who is a self-starter and wants to use their journalism skills to tell good stories and create good content.

The right person will be able to work well in a team environment, meet tight deadlines and work on a flexible schedule.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILTIES:

• Present news stories for all platforms including broadcast, web and social media

• Shoots and edits news events and news reports.

• Excellent writing, verbal and communications skills

• Strong writing and spelling skills, solid news judgment, accuracy, knowledge of current events.

• Exercise strong professional news judgement, gathers information, conducts interviews, shoots video, produces and reports assigned stories daily

• Work as a one-man band to report, shoot and edit stories

• Must be knowledgeable in the use of field cameras, gear and editing systems

• Must possess strong writing skills. Must be knowledgeable in broadcast and AP writing styles. Stories must be accurate, fair and balanced.

• Pitch original story ideas and participate in editorial meetings

• Cover breaking news with a sense of urgency.

• Must be willing to work holidays, weekends and overnight hours when needed

• Produce content for digital media platforms

• Meet all deadlines

• Perform other duties as assigned

Please email resume, cover letter and link to reel to:

Andy House

KQTV | News Director

ahouse@kq2.com

Background check and drug screening required for employment

EOE