KQTV | Full Time Reporter/MMJ

JOB SUMMARY:

KQTV is looking for a full-time reporter/MMJ to join our news team. The ideal candidate will want to tell the lead story each night on TV and on our digital platforms. You will be responsible for developing and producing news stories by investigating, interviewing, shooting, writing, editing, producing and reporting on a daily basis.

The person who fills this position must be able to enterprise story ideas, develop contacts, understand how to dig for news, and share news on our social media platforms.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILTIES:

• Exercise strong professional news judgement, gathers information, conducts interviews, shoots video, produces and reports assigned stories daily

• Primarily work as a one-man band to report, shoot and edit stories

• Must be knowledgeable in the use of field cameras, gear and editing systems

• Must possess strong writing skills. Must be knowledgeable in broadcast and AP writing styles. Stories must be accurate, fair and balanced.

• Pitch original story ideas and participate in editorial meetings

• Cover breaking news with a sense of urgency.

• Must be willing to work holidays, weekends and overnight hours when needed

• Produce content for digital media platforms

• Meet all deadlines

• Perform other duties as assigned

This is a great position to learn and improve your reporting and writing skills.

Please email resume, cover letter and link to reel to:

Andy House

KQTV | News Director

ahouse@kq2.com

Background check and drug screening required for employment

EOE