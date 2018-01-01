KQTV | Sports Reporter/Anchor

KQTV Job Posting

JOB SUMMARY:

KQTV is in search for a full-time sports reporter/anchor to join our news team. The ideal candidate will be able to anchor, produce and post to various social media platforms. Ability to cover professional sports to college athletics to high school team is essential. We’re looking for an energetic personality who can give viewers more than just highlights. Must also be a creative story-teller and work well under pressure.

This is a great position to learn the multi-media journalism industry quickly.

Please email resume, cover letter and link to reel to:

Andy House

KQTV | News Director

ahouse@kq2.com

Background check and drug screening required for employment

EOE