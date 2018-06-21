Production & Distribution | DuPont

The St. Joseph location for DuPont Nutrition & Health have various production and distribution openings.
Scroll for more content...
Successful candidates:
- Must be able to work in a fast pace team-oriented production/distribution environment in a safe and productive manner
- Must be able to lift 50 lbs
- Perform some computer work, mainly data entry
- Possess a high school diploma or GED
- Food Safety is a major requirement
Day, Evening & Midnight 8 hour shifts available.
Apply at www.dupont/careers and go to the St. Joseph, Missouri site for available positions to apply.
DuPont is an Equal Opportunity Employer.