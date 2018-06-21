Production & Distribution | DuPont

Clear

The St. Joseph location for DuPont Nutrition & Health have various production and distribution openings.

Successful candidates:

  1. Must be able to work in a fast pace team-oriented production/distribution environment in a safe and productive manner
  2. Must be able to lift 50 lbs
  3. Perform some computer work, mainly data entry
  4. Possess a high school diploma or GED
  5. Food Safety is a major requirement

Day, Evening & Midnight 8 hour shifts available.

Apply at www.dupont/careers and go to the St. Joseph, Missouri site for available positions to apply.

DuPont is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We officially started the first day of summer on this Thursday at 5:07 a.m. CT but it's certainly not going to feel like it as it's going to be a rainy and cool day ahead across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area giving us another good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the lower 70s so it's going to feel like more of an early spring day on the longest day of the year with 14 hours & 59 minutes of sunlight. Enjoy it because the days are only going to get shorter from here on out for the rest of 2018.
