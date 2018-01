INGREDIENTS:

Scroll for more content...

4 lbs 93% lean ground beef

1 lbs Oldhams Sausage

3 Jumbo Eggs

1/2 cup minced onion

2 cloves of garlic - minced

2 tablespoons Worcestshire Sauce

Add finely crushed cracker crumbs until they hold together - start with 1 sleeve

Can use any sauce, cream of mushroom soup, your favorite BBQ sauce sweet and sour or just plain.

Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.