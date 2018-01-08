Cheese-Stuffed Meatloaf

INGREDIENTS:
Scroll for more content...
1 1/2 lbs of ground beef
1/3 cup of Ragu
2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese
1 tbsp of finely chopped parsley
Mix Ragu with an egg, bread or cracker crumbs with the ground beef
Spread out meat mixture onto wax paper
Cover the meat with the mozzarella cheese with all but save 1/2 cup of cheese
Sprinkle the parsely on top of the cheese
Roll the meat to make a loaf
Place the loaf in a pan
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Do not cover with foil
Take it out after 45 minutes, add more Ragu and rest of cheese on top
Bake the loaf for another 15 minutes