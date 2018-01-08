Cheese-Stuffed Meatloaf

INGREDIENTS:

Scroll for more content...

1 1/2 lbs of ground beef

1/3 cup of Ragu

2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese

1 tbsp of finely chopped parsley

Mix Ragu with an egg, bread or cracker crumbs with the ground beef

Spread out meat mixture onto wax paper

Cover the meat with the mozzarella cheese with all but save 1/2 cup of cheese

Sprinkle the parsely on top of the cheese

Roll the meat to make a loaf

Place the loaf in a pan

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Do not cover with foil

Take it out after 45 minutes, add more Ragu and rest of cheese on top

Bake the loaf for another 15 minutes