CHEESEBURGER FRITTATA

Ingredients:

1# ground beef

1 TBS olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

8 eggs

¼ cup heavy cream

¼ tsp. garlic powder

Salt/pepper to taste

6 ounces (less than one cup) grated cheddar cheese

Ketchup, mustard/pickles for serving

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 12” ovenproof skillet*, add the olive oil and ground beef. Cook beef, over medium heat until browned (do not cook until hard/tough), stirring. Add onions and cook until soft. Drain, if necessary (too much liquid?) and add garlic powder and salt/pepper

While watching the browned beef, whisk together the eggs and cream.

Sprinkle the browned beef with about ½ cup of the grated cheese, then pour the egg mixture over the beef/onions and spread out eggs to distribute evenly.

Put skillet in oven and bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Pull skillet out and top with the rest of the cheese, then return to the oven for 5 more minutes. Cut into wedges and serve warm with condiments (ketchup, etc.) of your choice.

*if skillet is not ovenproof, transfer the browned beef/onions from the skillet to a pie plate or an 8” square baking pan before adding the cheese and eggs. Proceed with baking.

Missouri Egg Council, Jo Manhart (573)874-3138