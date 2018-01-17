wx_icon Saint Joseph 23°

Chicken Tostadas

JR from Fit Republic stopped by to show us how to make an easy-to-make meal.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 4:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 4:16 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Ingredients:
(8 tostadas)

 1 cup refried beans, warmed

4 cups cooked chicken, shredded 

2 cups finely shredded lettuce 

1 medium red onion, thinkly sliced into rings

8 radishes, thinly sliced

1 cup crumbled queso fresco or mild feta cheese

Mexican sour cream or regular sour cream, for drizzling

Fresh Tomatillo - Avocado Salsa Recipe 

8 ounces tomatillos, husked, rinsed and coarsely chopped

1 avocado, halved, putted and peeled

1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves

1 serrano chile 

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Combine ingredients in blender with lemon juice and puree until smooth. Season the salsa with salt and pepper to your taste. Transfer to a serving bowl , cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours until ready to use.

Spread the tostadas with the refried beans. Top with the chicken, lettuce, onion rings, radishes and cheese. 

Drizzle with sour cream, top with a dollop od salsa and serve

