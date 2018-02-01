wx_icon Saint Joseph 16°

Dog Show Returns to St. Joseph

The St. Joseph Kennel is hosting its 93rd Annual American Kennel Club Dog Show this Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Arena.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 5:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2018 5:17 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The show runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 

