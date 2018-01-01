A Grief Recovery Workshop will be held every Tuesday starting on January 23 and will run eight weeks.
Scroll for more content...
Anyone interested in attending should call Meirhoffer Funeral Home at 816-271-0338
Meierhoffer Funeral Home will be hosting a free Grief Recovery Workshop on Tuesdays from, Jan. 23 through March 13.
A Grief Recovery Workshop will be held every Tuesday starting on January 23 and will run eight weeks.
Anyone interested in attending should call Meirhoffer Funeral Home at 816-271-0338