Grief Recovery Workshop

Meierhoffer Funeral Home will be hosting a free Grief Recovery Workshop on Tuesdays from, Jan. 23 through March 13.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 4:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2018 4:26 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

A Grief Recovery Workshop will be held every Tuesday starting on January 23 and will run eight weeks. 

Anyone interested in attending should call Meirhoffer Funeral Home at 816-271-0338

