Job Opportunities in the Health Field

Hillyard Technical Center is currently offering a number of programs that can lead to positions in the health field.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2018 4:37 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Hillyard Technical Center is currently offering programs in surgical technology, practical nursing and dental hygiene.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, February 1 for the 2018-2019 school year.

