Local Venue Hosts Spring Bridal Fair

(GOWER, Mo.)- Brides and grooms to be looking for inspiration for their big day should think about booking another significant date in their planners.

The Backwoods Venue 22, in Gower, is hosting a free Spring Wedding Fair on Sunday, April 15, between 1pm and 4 pm.

The fair promises all the latest wedding trends and will have 30 vendors from around the St. Joseph and Kansas City area. These include entertainers, caterers, cake decorators, make-up artists, hair dressers and photographers.

The venue will also be showing off its space for ceremonies, receptions and other events. The 6000-square-foot barn was an antique museum in the 1970s. The barn is three stories tall, with 2 balconies, 22 rooms and a long great hall.



For more information about the event or booking the Backwoods Venue 22 as a wedding venue go to https://www.backwoodsvenue222.com/