Local Venue Hosts Spring Bridal Fair

Wedding professionals and vendors will meet in Gower, Mo., at the Backwoods Venue 22 on Sunday for a Spring Bridal Fair.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 5:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 6:16 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(GOWER, Mo.)- Brides and grooms to be looking for inspiration for their big day should think about booking another significant date in their planners.

The Backwoods Venue 22, in Gower, is hosting a free Spring Wedding Fair on Sunday, April 15, between 1pm and 4 pm.

The fair promises all the latest wedding trends and will have 30 vendors from around the St. Joseph and Kansas City area. These include entertainers, caterers, cake decorators, make-up artists, hair dressers and photographers.

The venue will also be showing off its space for ceremonies, receptions and other events. The 6000-square-foot barn was an antique museum in the 1970s. The barn is three stories tall, with 2 balconies, 22 rooms and a long great hall.

For more information about the event or booking the Backwoods Venue 22 as a wedding venue go to https://www.backwoodsvenue222.com/

