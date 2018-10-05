Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Pumpkinfest coming soon
Pumpkinfest coming soon
Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 10:58 AM
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Pumpkinfest coming soon
Related Content
Pumpkinfest coming soon
Interactive Author and Musician Coming to St. Joseph
RiverFest! coming to Downtown St. Joseph Riverfront Park Saturday
Scroll for more content...
Article Comments
Saint Joseph
Overcast
57°
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
59°
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
57°
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
57°
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
58°
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Friday does not appear to be a washout but we could see a few showers. The best chance for rain will be late in the day and overnight. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Police respond to train derailment Thursday morning
St. Joseph area ranked 5th in nation for highest rate of car thefts
Beef recall due to salmonella outbreak
Man charged in connection to St. Joseph Subway burglary
St. Joseph man charged with statutory sodomy
Local veterans react to Kander's decision
Missouri to vote on access to medical marijuana
Area dentists come together to help those in need
OSHA fines St. Joseph sawmill following fatal accident
Online student sentenced in connection to Highland Community College bomb threat
Community Events