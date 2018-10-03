(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— RiverFest! is a combination of a family fun fair and historical journey, hosted at the place where St. Joseph got its start.
The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
For more information or to RSVP, click here.
Related Content
- RiverFest! coming to Downtown St. Joseph Riverfront Park Saturday
- Interactive Author and Musician Coming to St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Parks and Rec Department Hosting 5K Run/Walk
- Dog Show Returns to St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Church Celebrates 160 Years
- Driver's Ed Returning to St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Historical Society Creates Unique Way to View History
- "Viva St. Joseph" Theme Announced for 2018 Apple Blossom Festival
- St. Joseph Christian Open Enrollment About to Begin
- St. Joseph Museums Offering Vacation to North Carolina
Scroll for more content...