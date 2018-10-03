Clear

RiverFest! coming to Downtown St. Joseph Riverfront Park Saturday

RiverFest! is a combination of a family fun fair and historical journey, hosted at the place where St. Joseph got its start.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 8:37 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— RiverFest! is a combination of a family fun fair and historical journey, hosted at the place where St. Joseph got its start.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information or to RSVP, click here.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly sunny skies. There's an elevated fire danger so please refrain from outdoor burning. Another cold front pushes through late week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week.
