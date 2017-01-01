Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Continues

Even though Christmas is over, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is still going until the end of the year. With the cold weather settling in, the need for funds is still an essential part of providing for the homeless.
To donate:
Mail or Drop off to
The Salvation Army
602 Messanie Street
Saint Joseph, MO 64502
Online giving:
www.donatestjoe.com
Text STJOE to 41444
Facebook.com/sjmosa Click donate
For more information on how to give to The Salvation Army call 816-232-5824