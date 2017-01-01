Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Continues

Even though Christmas is over, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is still going until the end of the year. With the cold weather settling in, the need for funds is still an essential part of providing for the homeless.

To donate:

Mail or Drop off to

The Salvation Army

602 Messanie Street

Saint Joseph, MO 64502

Online giving:

www.donatestjoe.com

Text STJOE to 41444

Facebook.com/sjmosa Click donate

For more information on how to give to The Salvation Army call 816-232-5824