Texas Road House Portobello Mushroom Chicken

Texas Roadhouse Recipes

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Portobello Mushroom Sauce-

1 oz butter

1.25 pounds Medium Portobello Mushrooms sliced ¼ inch thick

1/8 tsp salt

¼ tsp sugar

¼ tsp pepper

1/3 tsp onion salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

¼ cup white wine

2 cups mushroom gravy

Step 1:

Melt butter, add mushrooms and seasoning. Stir to coat mushrooms, cook on medium heat for 4 minutes.

Step 2:

Add wine and cook until mushrooms have absorbed wine and alcohol is cooked out

Step3:

Add mushroom gravy, cook 3-5 minutes until all ingredients are incorporated, stiring continuously.

Step 4:

Cook chicken breast

Step5:

Place Monterey Jack cheese directly onto cooked chicken, ladle 1 oz. of Portobello Sauce over cheese, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of freshly grated Parmesan Cheese over sauce, garnish with freshly chopped parsley

