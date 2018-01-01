wx_icon Saint Joseph 39°

wx_icon Maryville 41°

wx_icon Savannah 39°

wx_icon Cameron 45°

wx_icon Fairfax 46°

Clear

The Right Time to Go Beyond Diet and Exercise

Doctor Omar Ghanem of Mosaic Life Care discusses options for weight loss surgeries.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 5:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 5:06 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

It can be a struggle for a lot of people to shed weight just with diet and exercise.

Scroll for more content...

Dr. Ghanem discusses who people can qualify for weight loss surgery and the various operations that Mosaic Life Care can provide.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events