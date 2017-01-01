Gov. Greitens announces support for Missouri Workers' Compensation Law

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens joined firefighters from across the state in St. Louis Wednesday.

While speaking at the St. Louis Fire Academy, Gov. Greitens announced his support to help first responders who risk their health while protecting our lives. He said he supports the Missouri Workers' Compensation Law, which would make it easier for first responders who get cancer and other related occupational diseases to get the healthcare they need.

"Our firefighters, they serve and they sacrifice, not for perks or privileges but they do so to keep the people of Missouri safe and today we want to say to all of you that we appreciate you, we appreciate what you do," said Gov. Greitens.

Gov. Greitens was joined by the Harold Schaitberger, the president of the International Association of Firefighters.