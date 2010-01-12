Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts

Here's a look at the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which struck on January 12, 2010. The earthquake had a 7.1 magnitude.

The Toll: 220,000-300,000: Estimates of the death toll vary

300,000: Number of injured

1.5 million: People initially displaced

37,867: Displaced people remain as of September 2017

3,978: Number of schools damaged or destroyed by the earthquake

Response in Dollars: $13.34 billion: Aid allocated by international agencies for 2010-2020, according to the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Haiti

Effect on Foreigners: 102: Death toll of UN personnel

122: Americans confirmed dead