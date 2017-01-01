Porch pirate: Woman impersonated postal worker to steal packages in Scottsdale

A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her. If you have solid information, they're willing to pay.

Scroll for more content...

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 in the area of Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, and the victim's security camera was rolling.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released photos from that video Tuesday and announced that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the woman's arrest and conviction.

The suspect is a white woman between 35 and 50 years old. She has blond hair with dark roots and a medium build. She also has tattoos on her left forearm and left thigh.

The photos show her wearing USPS uniform blouse.

According to the reward flyer put out by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the woman was seen in the passenger seat of a black or dark blue Nissan Sentra driven by an unidentified man.

Package thefts by so-call "porch pirates" are not uncommon, particularly during the holiday season, and it's not limited to packages delivered by USPS. No carrier is immune. An unattended box sitting on a doorstep is easy pickings for a porch pirate.

Just last week Phoenix police arrested a man suspected of hitting an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Bell Road. Officers found several packages addressed to residents in Terrill James Peuse's truck. Police said those people confirmed that their packages had been stolen.

Last month, surveillance video caught a man in a U-HAUL pickup truck stealing package that had just been delivered to a Glendale home by UPS.