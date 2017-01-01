High Point toddler, garbage truck driver surprise each other with Christmas gifts

It happens every single Wednesday. Aaron gets so excited to see the garbage truck.

"Like if he misses it, he did miss it one day, and he cried," Aaron's mom Jamie Fielding said.

Fielding said 4-year-old Aaron loves garbage day so much he runs to the drive way to wave hello.

This morning was no different as he ran with a gift in his hand.

"I said, 'Hey Aaron, tomorrow is trash day, I think we should make something for our trash man,'" Fielding said.

They made a snack for Jamie Coleman, the man who drives the garbage truck Aaron waves at.

The 4-year-old wasn't the only one who wanted to give something nice.

Coleman had a gift for Aaron too and Fielding captured it all on video as Coleman surprised Aaron with a toy truck.

"Well he likes the garbage trucks, so I figured I'd go ahead and give him one," Coleman said.

Aaron wasted no time to open the gift in the driveway as the rain poured down.

Fielding immediately took a picture of the two as they hugged with gifts in hand.

"It just made my heart feel full," Fielding said.