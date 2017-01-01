A family celebrating a Christmas they won't forget after police get together to put gifts under the tree.

Sophia Reed moved her family to an Oklahoma City apartment using the last of her funds, including Christmas money.

"What little Christmas money we had you know to pay my security deposit for here," Reed said.

Then last week, she called police in a moment of panic when her 13-year-old son Diauris disappeared.

Sophia didn't know her children had a plan.

"I was afraid he was going to get in trouble," Sophia's daughter, Deneisha said about Diauris. "I was very afraid he was going to get in trouble. I just didn't want to say anything because it would blow the whole thing."

"The whole thing" was a plan to make money to buy their mom a Christmas gift. Deneisha suggested collecting cans and that's what Diauris secretly snuck off to do.

"I just wanted to do something for my mama," Diauris said.

He came home when he saw officers and told them what he was doing.

The story touched Officer Roland Russell's heart, and soon he was inviting others to meet the family.

"There was so many knocks on my door, everybody just was knocking, just was knocking, and every time I opened my door it was the police, the police," Sophia said.

Then the officers took it a step further. They raised $800 and bought the family Christmas and housewarming gifts.

"Most of the time when I see the police it's like, bad stuff," Diauris said. "Up here I guess it's changed, good."

"They caught us at the right time and we are so grateful," Sophia said.

Now the family is looking for work so they can pay it forward next year.