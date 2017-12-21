Arrest made in OKC trans murder

Oklahoma City police arrested Brandon Michael Tyson Wednesday evening in the murder of Brooklyn BreYanna Stevenson, a transgender woman of color. Her body was discovered in a northeast Oklahoma City hotel room on Monday, November 27.

Scroll for more content...

For more on Stevenson's murder, visit: Trans woman found dead in OKC hotel room and LGBT+ community rallies behind OKC trans murder victim's family.

Tyson, a white male age 31, was arrested at the Royal Inn in south OKC by detectives from the departments gang unit, according to OKC Police Department spokesperson MSgt. Gary Knight. He is charged with murder in the first degree.

MSgt. Knight said, "I don't know what the motive was behind it. Typically, that is what the District Attorney's office releases."

It is obvious, in a statement released by Stevenson's family the week of the murder, how much joy she brought to family and friends.

The family said, "We are heartbroken. Brooklyn BreYanna was an amazing daughter, sister, and friend with a giving and loving heart. We pray that those who committed this heinous crime will be identified and Brooklyn will receive justice."

Stevenson was at least the 25th transgender person murdered in the United States. Since her murder, the number has risen to 28, a record. The previous record was set in 2016.

Tyson has multiple arrest records in Oklahoma, primarily in McClain county. He was jailed in 2011 and released in 2013.

Copyright The Gayly – December 21, 2017 @ 11 a.m. CST.