Long-haul trucker Prentice Foreman arrested on S. Union Wednesday night in 1979 murder of Dawn Koons

Lisa Green, the Kern County District Attorney said that an arrest was made in the death of an 18-year-old woman who was killed in 1979.

Scroll for more content...

Green said that Dawn Koons was found dead in her Bakersfield apartment in 1979.

Koons lived at 2220 South Real Road, which is near the Valley Plaza Mall.

She was found in her bathtub naked, hands tied and a telephone cord was found wrapped around her neck, Green said in a press conference Thursday morning.

Koons had been a waitress at The Breakers Restaurant and failed to appear to work and on January 16, 1979, her body was discovered in the bathroom of her apartment.

Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin said that in 2012, there were two new detectives to the BPD who thought that they had new leads in the case, but those leads were unfounded.

Martin continued saying that in 2015 new evidence was presented, but didn't elaborate into what that evidence was during the press conference.

Martin announced hat they arrested 60-year-old Prentice Foreman on Wednesday in the 2300 block of South Union Avenue.

Foreman is a long haul trucker.

Foreman was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and burglary.

Green said that they don't plan on seeking the death penalty due to the age of the case, but will pursue life in prison without the possibility of parole for Foreman.

Foreman was officially arraigned at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Koons' brother was told Wednesday evening about the arrest, but he hasn't made an official statement.