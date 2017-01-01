wx_icon Saint Joseph 21°

wx_icon Maryville 21°

wx_icon Savannah 21°

wx_icon Cameron 25°

wx_icon Fairfax 20°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Court blocks changes to contraceptive mandate

A federal court in California Thursday blocked rules issued by the Trump administration that expanded the rights of e...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 4:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 11:30 AM

A federal court in California Thursday blocked rules issued by the Trump administration that expanded the rights of employers to cite religious or moral objections in order to deny contraceptive insurance coverage.

Scroll for more content...

In a suit brought by California, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and New York, the US District Court in Northern California issued a preliminary injunction blocking the interim rules and the rollback of the contraceptive mandate.

The Justice Department says it disagrees with the ruling and is evaluating its next steps. "This administration is committed to defending the religious liberty of all Americans and we look forward to doing so in court," spokeswoman Lauren Ehrsam said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events