Valley man gets 2nd degree burns when father teaches him to make 'weed butter'

A man was burned in an explosion while cooking marijuana with his father at his apartment near Jones and Lake Mead Boulevards, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded to 2121 North Jones Boulevard at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a grease fire in an upstairs apartment, LVFR said.

The fire was out when firefighters arrived but found a man sitting in front of the building with burns on his arm. He was taken to University Medical Center. Firefighters found "slight smoke" and there was evidence that the fire happened on the stove top.

Outside, firefighters found a "device used to produce what is known as 'weed butter.'"

"Weed butter is produced in a process that involves using heat for cooking to extract the oily substance found on the marijuana plant known as Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC creates the majority of the psychological effects that a person gets while smoking marijuana. By cooking the plant through an involved process, concentrated THC can be produced. Sometimes it is then cooked and mixed with butter to be used in food products. What makes it dangerous is the cooking process." LVFR said. "There are different methods of cooking, but the use of butane to make it faster is being used and the when precautions are not taken, the butane explodes. This is what is what fire investigators believe happened in the kitchen. The explosion was similar to a match being thrown into a propane grill that didn't ignite the first couple of tries. There is usually an intense flash fire or small explosion."

The man was being shown how to make the "weed butter" by his father when the accident happened. The victim was expected to be hospitalized for a week, LVFR said.