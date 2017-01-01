Teen struck after dozens of rounds fired into apartment complex

Gunfire targets an East Point apartment complex filled with kids. More than 40 shots were fired at the Hidden Cove apartment complex and a 17-year-old boy was hit in an upstairs unit.

In the apartment below him, a mother says bullets came within inches of her 3 young daughters.

People there tell CBS46 News they're living in fear because no one has been arrested for this brazen shooting.

The shooter had complete disregard for the safety of others because this is a large complex with tons of kids and we saw several school buses rolling through. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

LaToya Brown is a single mom to three little girls and she does whatever she can to give them a better life. She started paying layaway back in August to make sure they would have Christmas presents under the tree.

"I am sure they see people struggling but I never let them see that side," says Brown. "I ever let them see me cry and break down."

That all changed Tuesday as a shooter targeted her apartment building. The window of the apartment above hers now with holes like Swiss cheese after seven bullets entered her apartment. One hit the television, just inches from her 1 year-old baby in her walker.

Her girls were all physically okay but her car was hit multiple times, leaving her with no way to get to work and no way to earn money to move somewhere safer.

"To see my kids crying and see them scared, you know, they slept in my room last night and it was like, where do we go from here," continued Brown.

There is a GoFundMe account set up for LaToya, to help pay for her car repair.

The 17 year old boy who was shot was able to survive his injuries.