wx_icon Saint Joseph 21°

wx_icon Maryville 23°

wx_icon Savannah 21°

wx_icon Cameron 25°

wx_icon Fairfax 20°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

People call 911 after seeing 'dummy' hanging Christmas lights dangling from roof

There are Christmas decorations. Then, there are Christmas exclamations.At the corner of Forest & 11th, in Bou...

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 12:30 PM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2017 10:42 AM

There are Christmas decorations. Then, there are Christmas exclamations.

Scroll for more content...

At the corner of Forest & 11th, in Boulder, if you do a double-take, you are not alone.

In fact, your first reaction might be to call for help.

Which, is exactly what happened Thursday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics showed up outside Chris Olson's Newlands neighborhood home.

What they soon realized was the dude dangling from the eave, is just a dummy.

The brains behind the "Clark Griswold" (from "Christmas Vacation") creation says he made the manequin out of madness.

And while the doll is supposed to resemble him ... he has no plans to take his alter-ego down until maybe Halloween.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events