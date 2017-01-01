Howell mother talks about losing daughter to opioid abuse, how she's coping

The opioid crisis is out of control. The number of those dying grows more startling every day.

7 Action News sat down with a metro Detroit mother who understands the alarming numbers. She also knows the heartbreak attached to so much loss, because it happened to her.

When national news broke, stating that opioid overdoses are now more deadly than breast cancer, Cheryl Towery of Howell was sad but not shocked.

"It was not surprising if you follow the statistics. Something must be done," say Towery.

Towery's 22-year-old daughter Elaina Towery lost her battle of opioid addiction in August.

"I had to take her off life support," says her mother softly.

Cheryl says several years ago drugs were prescribed to Elaina to help her cope with an abusive boyfriend.

"Prescription drugs lead to a heavier addiction. She was led down the wrong path. One thing turned to another which turn to heroine," says Cheryl.

She tells 7 Action News Elaina died of a Fentanyl overdose.

The holidays are different now, without her Elaina. But Cheryl has a gift to give to anyone out there who needs it.

"If I can open up my home to somebody that needs to place to lay their head on a bed and not worry where they are at or where they will be tomorrow. That is my new purpose on this Earth now. And I promise I made to my daughter," she says with hope in her heart.

Cheryl's Christmas wish is to open a place called Elaina's House, where young women can go to get the support they need to conquer their battle with addiction.