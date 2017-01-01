Veteran's dog stolen in home burglary

Geoff Hoffman's home was broken into Wednesday. His valuables were left in place, but the most valuable thing to him is gone - Bridget, his 3-year-old pit bull.

Scroll for more content...

"I got off of work and I notice my door wide open, and then I noticed my front gate was wide open as well and that is what really concerned me because I never leave that gate open because of my dog. So, I got a little nervous and I came inside the house," Hoffman said. "Everything seemed more or less in place except for my dog was missing. That really made me nervous and the only thing out of place was my television, which was pulled away from the wall and all the cords in the back were bundled up like some one was about ready to run off with it."

Hoffman is a military veteran of 8 years, serving with Special Ops Forces in Afghanistan.

He is now a Prosthetic Technician. Hoffman found Bridget outside of his work, took her in and says she is now the workplace mascot.

In fact, Geoff trained her to be a hospital companion dog.

"She is a friend to everybody," he said.

Hoffman is ready in case the crooks return.

"I just want her back. I put a sign here. Take what you want but bring back my dog. That's all I want. You can have my TV. I don't care. Just bring back my dog," he said.