Polk County 15-year-old dies after collapsing during soccer game

A Polk County 9th grader is dead after she collapsed during a soccer game earlier this week.

15-year-old Jordan Bonny was playing in a soccer game at Lake Region High School on Tuesday when she collapsed. She was taken off the field and transported to the hospital. She passed away on Wednesday.

The official cause of her death is still under investigation.

"On behalf of everyone from the LHS JV team we are saddened and pray for the family and loved ones during this time," said soccer Coach Brad Garrett.

Jordan was a Lake Region soccer player and cheerleader. She is described by peers as a sweet girl with a huge heart and funny personality, according to a GoFundMe page set up in her name.

In honor of Jordan, all LRHS cheerleaders and soccer players wore black to school on Thursday, the school posted on Facebook. All others who knew Jordan or wanted to pay their respects wore white.

"Anyone who is in need of grief counseling is asked to please talk with a guidance counselor: they are here to help you during this difficult time," the school stated.

On Thursday, the school district released the following statement from Superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd:

Words cannot adequately express how devastating this loss is for Lake Region High and the entire community.

We've lost a wonderful student who set a great example for her classmates. She was a very quiet, hardworking student who always had a smile on her face and liked to laugh.

Jordan was an avid sports enthusiast and musician. She was a proud member of LRHS's orchestra and played the string bass. She was a JV cheerleader, played junior varsity soccer and club ball. Many soccer players throughout the district knew her from the soccer field.

We have grief counselors on site at the school to assist employees and students. We ask for everyone to keep Jordan's loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe was set up on behalf of the Lake Region cheer team to give back to her family and help with funeral expenses.

"It's hard enough losing a child, let alone right here before Christmas," the GoFundMe reads.