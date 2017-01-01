Boy accidentally shoots his brother in the leg in KC

A child was shot in the leg by his brother in an accidental shooting that happened in KC on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on 83rd Terrace between The Paseo and Brooklyn Avenue.

A boy was trying to take his mother's handgun out of its case when it accidentally fired, shooting his brother.

When police arrived, they found the child who had been shot in the leg.

That child was taken to a local hospital in "fair condition."

The children involved were 13 and 9 years old.

Their mother was not home at the time of the shooting, police said, but "one of the boys is old enough to babysit the other."

The investigation is ongoing.