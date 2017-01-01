Eric Schmidt Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Eric Schmidt, former executive chairman of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

Personal: Birth date: April 27, 1955

Birth place: Washington, DC

Birth name: Eric Emerson Schmidt

Father: Wilson Schmidt, a professor

Mother: Ellie Schmidt

Marriage: Wendy Boyle (1980-present)

Children: Sophie; Alison

Education: Princeton University, B.S., 1976; University of California, Berkeley, M.S, 1979 and Ph.D., 1982

Other Facts: Was a member of President Barack Obama's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

In 2015, Schmidt received compensation worth $8.04 million from Alphabet.

Timeline: 1983-1997 - Works for Sun Microsystems, Inc.

February 1994-March 1997 - Serves as chief technology officer for Sun Microsystems, Inc.

April 7, 1997-2001 - CEO of Novell, Inc.

March 2001 - Is named chairman of Google.

August 2001-April 2011 - Serves as Google CEO. Schmidt receives a $100 million package as outgoing CEO, which marks the first stock-based compensation that he has received since he took over as Google's CEO in 2001.

2006 - With his wife Wendy, establishes the Schmidt Family Foundation to promote sustainability through environmental preservation and education.

2007 - Inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as a fellow.

April 4, 2011-October 2015 - Executive chairman of the board of directors at Google.

January 7-10, 2013 - Schmidt travels to North Korea with former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson on what is described as a humanitarian mission.

February 4, 2014 - Google reveals that Schmidt will receive $106 million in bonuses based on the search giant's 2013 performance.

August 10, 2015 - Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming a new CEO to the core business of Google. Schmidt will become Alphabet's executive chairman.

October 2015-present - Executive chairman of the board of directors of Alphabet.

March 2, 2016 - Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter announces that Schmidt is being appointed head of a new Defense Innovation Advisory Board, in an effort by the Pentagon to better address and enhance technology within the Department of Defense.

March 2017 - Schmidt is ranked #119 on Forbes' list of the world's billionaires with a net worth of $11.1 billion.

December 21, 2017 - It is announced that Schmidt is stepping aside as executive chairman of Alphabet. He will remain on the board and continue to serve as a technical adviser.