Fans, relatives remember George Michael a year after his death

Friends, family and fans of George Michael shared tributes Monday to the music superstar, who died a year ago on Christmas Day.

Among the many homages was a touching note and childhood photo posted on Michael's official web site by his relatives, who called him "Yog."

"This year has been a series of new and tough challenges for those of us close and loyal to Yog, not least of which was steeling ourselves this month, to hear 'Last Christmas' and 'December Song' streaming out of shops, cars, and radios, as it has done for decades, knowing he's no longer here with us, missing him," the family wrote. "We are at 'that age' and realize that this year many of you will have had difficult losses too."

"This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you," they added.

They noted that the singer, who died at age 53 from a heart condition and a fatty liver, loved Christmas and his fans.

"Yog shared his music with all of us, and many of you connected deeply with his words, yet in life, many hold their own important words and feelings inside, as so often they are the hardest to say out loud," they wrote. "So if you can, in his memory this year, take a moment and a deep breath and say those 'I Love You's' out loud."

The family also thanked fans for the success of the posthumous release of "Listen Without Prejudice / MTV Unplugged" which featured the re-release of his famous 1990 album.

Fans also flocked Monday to the singer's London home to leave tributes, including notes, flowers and photographs, the Daily Mail reported.