Firefighters get visit from young father they saved

The holidays are full of reunions, but one of the most meaningful this season took place at a fire station in Mesa.

Scroll for more content...

"I just appreciate what you guys did for me," Ian Fields told the group of firefighters at Station 202 on Stapley Drive.

The 37-year-old collapsed while holding his baby daughter, Ava, in November.

Fields' heart stopped beating, but paramedics, firefighters and EMTs revived him.

"It's amazing that he was able to walk out of the hospital nine days later on his own accord," his wife, Tara, said.

"You guys have no idea of how much you mean to me," she added.

"It's the first time [meeting a patient], so it's very special," EMT Dakota Owens said.

"It was such a rare call because he's only 37 years old," paramedic Evelyn Lara said.

Fields is managing his hypertension, which caused the heart attack, and living a normal life.

"To see Mr. Fields walking here with his wife and child? It's the best Christmas gift I can ask for," Mesa Fire and Medical Capt. Brian Darling said.