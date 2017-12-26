Quickly catch up on the day's news: Tuesday, December 26

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Scroll for more content...

-- A successful holiday shopping season for traditional retailers likely won't be enough to save stores on the brink.

-- If you're returning an unwanted holiday gift, there's a good chance it could end up in the trash heap.

-- For a place that normally gets a ton of snow, Erie has seen record-breaking snowfall over the last couple of days. And there's more in the forecast.

-- Russia said it would volunteer as a mediator between the US and North Korea if both sides agree to it.

-- Tunisia suspended Emirates flights after the airline banned female passengers flying to the UAE.

-- A tree that has lived on the White House grounds since the 1800s will be cut down after years of decay.

-- Marijuana use among moms-to-be in California increased in recent years, according to a new study, and the biggest rise was among those 24 and younger.

-- Amazon unveiled its top gifts of the season.