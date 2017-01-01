Tree project near airport takes neighbors by surprise

Families living near Bradley International Airport got a rude holiday surprise when trees that have long acted as noise buffers, were suddenly getting chopped down.

It was a white Christmas in Windsor, but the Keeler family didn't get the greeting card picture they were dreaming of when they woke up.

"I see trees fell down and a bunch of equipment. It's not the view I want when I wake up in the morning," said Gwen Keeler, who lives near the airport.

That's the new reality on Poplar Drive in Windsor. The neighborhood that is just yards away from the Bradley international runway is seeing some major changes.

Neighbors said they were blindsided by this.

"They're just taking them away and not telling anyone why," said April Keeler.

They say it was a neighbor on Dec. 19 who gave them a heads up. Just two days later the trees started coming down.

"It's winter time, you don't have leaves on the trees. These pines they're taking are our protection for light and sound now," April Keeler said.

They said the increase in noise and light pollution is already noticeable.

"The planes are making far more noise, you can hear Route 20 even more than you could before and the runway, you can see the lights more," said Gwen Keeler.

Officials at Bradley said there is a project happening but they wouldn't share details, but they said "We are mandated by FAA regulations to remove any potential obstructions to our runway approaches."

The Keelers understand that since they don't own the neighboring properties they won't have a say over the tree cutting. They're just looking to get clued in on the project.

"Are we going to need to sell and move? Are you going to put up parking lots? What's their long-term plan so we can have a long-term plan," April Keeler said.

With no idea of how much cutting will happen, neighbors here say they are not looking forward to what's to come.