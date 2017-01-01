Woman threatens individual with shotgun over dispute about her dog, police say

A 60-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly threatened an individual with a shotgun.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the first block of Lantern Lane in Earl Township.

Upon arrival, New Holland Police spoke with the victim. She told them that a woman threatened her with a shotgun over a dispute about her dog being on the suspect's yard.

Police then spoke with the suspect, who was identified as Jayne Martin. Martin admitted to taking the shotgun outside and pointing it in the direction of the victim, police say.

Martin, who was released after posting bail, is charged with terroristic threats.