UPDATE: Seven arrested, including six juveniles, in Wolfchase Galleria incident

Memphis Police have arrested a total of seven people in connection with a shooting and disturbance at Wolfchase Galleria on Tuesday night and they are continuing to investigate.

According to police, those arrested are:

1.) Marquice Lester, 23, member of Fam Mob gang, charged with two counts of aggravated assault x and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Lester was seen on video as the suspect who dropped a handgun outside the mall and picked it up. He was in possession of a handgun when he was taken into custody.

2.) Suspect #2, 16, male, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon

Suspect #2 was detained outside the mall armed. Suspect #2 was not linked to being a shooter during the incident.

3.) Suspect #3, male, 17, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon

Suspect #3 was detained by officers and was found to be in possession of a weapon. Suspect #3 was not linked to being a shooter during the incident.

4.) Suspect #4, male, 17, charged with disorderly conduct

Suspect #4 was involved in the fight inside the mall, but was not armed.

5.) Suspect #5, male, 16, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest

Suspect #5 refused Officer commands when they attempted to detain him. Suspect #5 then ran through the crime scene.

6.) Suspect #6, male, 17, charged with disorderly conduct

Suspect #6 was involved in the fight inside the mall. He was not armed.

7.) Suspect #7, male, 17, member of Fam Mob, charged with disorderly conduct

Suspect #7 was involved in the fight inside of the mall. He was not armed.

There were a total of five victims in this incident.

Victim/Suspect #1 Marquice Lester, 23 years-old, was transported to Regional One Health by private vehicle.

Victim #2 male, 17 years-old, was grazed and treated on the scene.

Victim #3 male, 17 years-old, was transported to St. Francis by private vehicle.

Victim #4 female, 43 years-old, received injuries from being knocked down. She was transported to St. Francis Bartlett.

Victim #5 female, 15 years-old, was transported to Methodist North. She received injuries from a fall. All parties were listed as non-critical.

Lester is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Tuesday evening, three people were transported to Saint Francis Hospital following the shooting that sent shoppers ducking for cover.

Memphis Police Department spokesperson Louis Brownlee confirmed the shooting happened outside of the Cheesecake Factory after a fight broke out inside of the mall.

In all, four people were initially detained, but it's unclear if all of them will be charged.

According to court reports, Lester has previously been charged with domestic assault- bodily harm and unlawful possession of a weapon in two separate cases dating back to 2016.

Police say there will be additional patrols in the area throughout the rest of this holiday season.