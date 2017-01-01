Citrus Heights Man Needs Community's Help to Raise Money for Double Lung Transplant

Mike Bjers was diagnosed with COPD and emphysema at 47, he's now 54 and hooked up to oxygen 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

His only chance of survival is a double lung transplant.

Bjers worked in flooring and left his job when he couldn't do it anymore because his breathing got so bad. After that he got a job as a driver for a bus that transported disabled kids and adults to classes and then he got a job as an Uber driver. But he was forced to quit both and get disability because he was so sick.

Bjers is currently on the transplant list but needs about $15,000 to go to the hospital in San Francisco for treatments and check ups before and after the transplant.

If he can't keep up with appointments, he'll be taken off the transplant list, and if he's taken off the list, he'll die.

Mike and his wife adopted four of their grandchildren ages 9, 7, 6 and 4 and have their 15- and 21-year-old sons living with them too. They have a lot of responsibility caring for the young kids, but knew they could give them a better life by taking them in as their own.

Mike is desperate for help and is hoping for the community's support. A GoFundMe has been set up to help him pay for his medical costs.