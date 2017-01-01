Mumbai rooftop restaurant fire kills 14

At least 14 people were killed after a fire broke out at a Mumbai rooftop restaurant overnight Friday, according to Mumbai police.

The fire started just after midnight in the restaurant, which is located in the Kamala Mills Compound, said Deepak Deoraj, a Mumbai police spokesman. A further 21 people were injured in the blaze, he added.

The compound houses eateries and bars, police said.

Images of the scene showed a raging fire overtaking the rooftop and billowing smoke in the night sky. Kamala Mills is a refurbished compound containing swanky restaurants and businesses, according to local media.

Eleven of the 14 victims were female and the remaining three were males.

A case has been registered against the restaurant's manager and partners, Deoraj said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the fire: "Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly."