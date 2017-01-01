Virginia Beach Police: Man who stole money belonging to firefighters will pay them back

Police have identified a man they say stole money belonging to firefighters.

The incident happened on Dec. 2 at the Walmart on Virginia Beach Boulevard between 1 and 2 p.m.

Firefighters from Station 7 were grocery shopping for a station meal when they got a notification about an incident where they needed to respond.

The firefighters left the store and accidentally left their money bag in a cart. The bag had "VBFD Station 7" embroidered on it.

Police say a man entered the store after they left, found the money bag, and then left the store with the money bag. He was shopping with a little girl at the time.

"Ultimately, we accept responsibility for what happened, but you would hope that in a situation where there's clearly an owner to the property that someone would return it to the owner," Art Kohn, the department's spokesperson, said.

Detectives spoke to the man and say he will pay restitution to the firefighters. According to police, charges against the man are not anticipated.