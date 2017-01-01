The year in political illustrations

An unprecedented year in political news led to an array of creative editorial design concepts at CNN, many with President Donald Trump as the dominant theme. From finding new ways to illustrate the President's policies to capturing his personal mannerisms, here are some of the highlights of 2017 from CNN's design team.
All the President's tweets
2017 ongoing: Every single tweet from Trump and the context behind some of his Twitter messages.
Credit: Will Mullery
House Republicans pull plan to gut independent ethics committee after Trump tweets
Published: January 2
Credit: Will Mullery
People of New Hampshire sound off against White House voter fraud claims
Published: February 13
Credit: Will Mullery
Then and now: Trump's reversal on leaks
Published: February 16
Credit: Will Mullery
States' rights for bathrooms, but not for marijuana
Published: February 24
Credit: Will Mullery
80 times Trump talked about Putin
Published: March 21
Credit: Will Mullery
Who's who in the Trump-Russia saga
Published: March 29
Credit: Will Mullery
The Senate is about to change forever
Published: April 3
Credit: Will Mullery
Then and now: Donald Trump's biggest reversals
Published: April 13
Credit: Will Mullery
The Point: Trump's poll numbers should terrify Republicans
Published: May 15
Credit: Joyce Tseng
STATE: God and the Don
Published: June 2017
Credit: David Flanagan
James Comey testimony: Trump asked me to let the Michael Flynn investigation go
Published: June 7
Credit: Will Mullery
Trump's first 6 months: By the numbers
Published: July 19
Credit: Joyce Tseng
Senate rejects proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare
Published: July 25
Credit: Joyce Tseng
Robert Mueller issues grand jury subpoenas related to Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting
Published: August 3
Credit: Joyce Tseng
STATE: The California GOP's last gasp
Published: September 2017
Credit: Will Mullery
This is global Trumpism
Published: September 19
Credit: Will Mullery
All the times Trump has insulted North Korea
Published: September 22
Credit: Joyce Tseng and Kelly Flynn
STATE: The most famous 'undecided voter' has big problems with Trump
Published: October 2017
Credit: Ken Fowler
CNN poll: Most Americans oppose Trump's tax reform plan
Published: October 18
Credit: Joyce Tseng
How Trump's policies could hurt the Rust Belt
Published: October 25
Credit: Joyce Tseng
Trump declares opioid epidemic a national public health emergency
Published: October 26
Credit: Joyce Tseng
'We'll see!' How Trump answers tough questions
Published: October 27
Credit: Will Mullery
Facebook estimates 126 million people were served content from Russia-linked pages
Published: October 30
Credit: Ken Fowler
What you need to know about the Manafort and Gates indictment
Published: October 30
Credit: Ken Fowler
Why Mueller is the most powerful man in Washington
Published: October 30
Credit: Ken Fowler
Melania Trump's got her own kind of fashion diplomacy
Published: November 5
Credit: Joyce Tseng
As Syria joins Paris climate agreement, US stands alone
Published: November 7
Credit: Will Mullery
The cases that define the US free press
Published: November 20
Credit: Joyce Tseng
Why some victims of sexual harassment can't speak out
Published: November 24
Credit: Joyce Tseng
The slow rise and quick fall of Al Franken
Published: December 7
Credit: Ken Fowler
Use this calculator to see how the tax bill will affect your paycheck
Published: December 13
Credit: Will Mullery
White House, GOP celebrate passing sweeping tax bill
Published: December 20
Credit: Joyce Tseng