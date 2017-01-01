Valley man brought back to life after apparent artery blockage kills him

Bruce Brown doesn't remember much about the day he collapsed and died while at work.

"They actually shocked me three times at the courthouse and could not get a rhythm going again," Brown said.

Paramedics rushed him to Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, desperate to save him on the way

"They never had anyone die 13 times in the truck while they were transporting me," Brown told ABC15

By the time he arrived at Banner, his heart had been shocked 19 times. Brown still wasn't alive.

"I collapsed and died for an hour and 56 minutes," Brown said.

He had no warning that day, in fact, he had just got a clean bill of health.

Brown loves to hike, hunt and go camping; he's pretty active, so doctors had to figure out why his heart stopped.

"We would shock you once. Your heart would beat once. You'd gasp once or twice so you're obviously trying to come back and then you'd die again," Brown said.

That was a year ago. During the holidays Brown met Dr. Teresa Wu who he credits for saving his life.

"It's stories like Bruce's that keep us going, that remind us why we do what we do and how we can give back in such a meaningful way," Wu said.

Brown eventually got back to life as normal with his wife Terri and two kids. His outlook on life though has certainly changed, thankful for each breath he takes.