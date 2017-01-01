wx_icon Saint Joseph 29°

wx_icon Maryville 25°

wx_icon Savannah 29°

wx_icon Cameron 30°

wx_icon Fairfax 25°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

30 people displaced after apartment fire in Lamont

The Kern County Fire Department responded to a reinforced structure fire in Lamont that broke out around 7 p.m....

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 6:04 PM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 6:04 PM

The Kern County Fire Department responded to a reinforced structure fire in Lamont that broke out around 7 p.m.

Scroll for more content...

The fire was at 10401 San Diego Street at the Vintage Apartments.

Multiple fire engines responded. When crews arrived on scene, an eight unit, two-story apartment building had flames barreling out of six of the units.

Fire crews pulled hose lines and forced entry into the apartments to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and perform a search of the home, confirming no one was inside.

There were no injuries to firefighters as a result of the fire.

Officials said 30 people are displaced and are being sent to the Red Cross for assistance.

The total damage from the fire was estimated at $300,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events