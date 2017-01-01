Multiple deputies injured after shots fired in incident in Denver suburb

Residents of a Denver suburb were ordered to shelter in place early Sunday after shots were fired and "multiple deputies" were reported down in the area, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the deputies, the sheriff's office tweeted, saying "the scene remains active."

The incident occurred in Highlands Ranch, about 20 miles south of Denver.

"Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls," the office tweeted.