Woman reports man impersonating officer to KCPD

A woman called the police after she was pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer on Tuesday.

The man was driving a dark Ford SUV with a light bar, police said.

The caller was suspicious of how the man was dressed and how he spoke, although he presented himself as an officer.

He did not have a gun and his clothes didn't match those of a KCPD officer, but he did have on a light blue shirt, dark pants, and a nametag.

The man presented what appeared to be tickets for alleged traffic violations that didn't happen.

The woman was suspicious and confronted him, so he got back in the SUV and left.

"I told him, let's get your superior officer on the phone," Leslie Lamanske said. "He didn't like that. He actually started twitching."

She has experience in security and family in law enforcement, so she had a keen eye what to spot.

"Not everybody is going to be smart enough to know that something is wrong and, one, I was a young girl on my own so easy target for the most part," she said. "But somebody else who may not know what to look for, they are an even more easy mark."

The man is described as a white man in his 20s with brown hair, a silver badge, a nametag, handcuffs, and taser.

The Kansas City Police Department has reached out to area agencies and none have an officer matching that description.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

If someone isn't confident that they are being pulled over by a police officer, they should call 911 or drive to the nearest police station or public place then call 911. A KCPD officer will have clearly identifying police markings on their uniform, clothing, or badge.

A KCPD officer will also quickly identify their agency when asked, the KCPD said in an email.